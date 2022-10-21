 Skip to content

Byte Lynx update for 21 October 2022

Byte Lynx v1.0.5 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Byte Lynx v1.0.5

General Changes

  • Added Excessive Difficulty Modifiers to Profile Menu. (100% on Expert to unlock)
    Added modifiers:

    • Turn off firewall
    • Overclocking
    • Shields Only
    • Windows XP
    • Fair and Balanced

  • Added in-game time display.

  • Added profile stat for total time playing on that profile.

  • Upgrade Balance: “+150% Nanite miner burst duration” -> “+175% Nanite miner burst duration”

  • Upgrade Balance: “+10% Energy miner income” -> “+20% Energy miner income”

  • Upgrade Balance: All platform health upgrades are nerfed. Platform spear is still viable, just less OP.

  • Fixed bug whereby Reset All in the controls didn’t properly update/show the changes made.

Community feedback changes

  • Upgrade Clarity: “+150% Nanite miner burst” -> “+150% Nanite miner burst duration”
  • All Income upgrades now modify the credit +# threshold instead of just the rate at which you get credits. The average income is unaffected.
  • Fixed old tip text referencing “Campaign Menu” -> “Profiles Menu”.
  • Fixed AI killing itself with a Surger pushed platform by accident.
  • Escaping to in-game menu will now clear camera movement inputs.
  • Tweaks to trigger timings on Lost Cause’s final attack.
  • Extra lose states and dialogue for some unusual player actions.
  • Escape now will move down the chain of menus while on the Main Menu.

Changed files in this update

