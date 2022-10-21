Byte Lynx v1.0.5 Patch Notes

Byte Lynx v1.0.5
General Changes
-
Added Excessive Difficulty Modifiers to Profile Menu. (100% on Expert to unlock)
Added modifiers:
- Turn off firewall
- Overclocking
- Shields Only
- Windows XP
- Fair and Balanced
-
Added in-game time display.
-
Added profile stat for total time playing on that profile.
-
Upgrade Balance: “+150% Nanite miner burst duration” -> “+175% Nanite miner burst duration”
-
Upgrade Balance: “+10% Energy miner income” -> “+20% Energy miner income”
-
Upgrade Balance: All platform health upgrades are nerfed. Platform spear is still viable, just less OP.
-
Fixed bug whereby Reset All in the controls didn’t properly update/show the changes made.
Community feedback changes
- Upgrade Clarity: “+150% Nanite miner burst” -> “+150% Nanite miner burst duration”
- All Income upgrades now modify the credit +# threshold instead of just the rate at which you get credits. The average income is unaffected.
- Fixed old tip text referencing “Campaign Menu” -> “Profiles Menu”.
- Fixed AI killing itself with a Surger pushed platform by accident.
- Escaping to in-game menu will now clear camera movement inputs.
- Tweaks to trigger timings on Lost Cause’s final attack.
- Extra lose states and dialogue for some unusual player actions.
- Escape now will move down the chain of menus while on the Main Menu.
Changed files in this update