 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cereal Soup update for 22 October 2022

2.4.9 Additional Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9774564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed AFK Boot time to 30 minutes
  • Raptor feathers should be the correct index in editor

Changed files in this update

CSWIN64 Depot 838901
  • Loading history…
CSWIN86 Depot 838902
  • Loading history…
CSMAC Depot 838903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link