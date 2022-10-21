Update 1.5.0

Added:
- new campaign! Return home with the stolen technology of the people of Sirius. This also includes:
- more than 30(!) new game mechanics (they now also apply to procedural threats)
- new constructor ship. Choose what you will fly!
- more than 40 modular rooms for the new ship, and mini-game to obtain them
- high-quality translation into French - thanks to the player Zipinoglou152!
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug due to which it was possible to use the compensator batteries indefinitely
- fixed a bug due to which the not yet found first pilot or ship Titanius could have the status "on quest"
- fixed a bug due to which 3 different player profiles used a single battle save file and overwritten it
- fixed a bug due to which it was possible to get stuck in the profile selection menu if you select any profile too quickly
- profile change no longer changes language settings
- fixed reddish tint to main menu dialogs
- fixed graphical distortions when moving for some background objects
- double entries about shields/hulls in the battle history have been fixed
- you can no longer add unknown cards to your decks
- it is no longer possible to send the ship on which the player is currently playing to the pilot's quest
- the mechanics of shooting at the player's ship has been reworked: hit marks will no longer hang outside the ship
- fixed save backup system (look for it in "Documents\My Games\Dee-6 Dice Defenders\Backup_info" folder)
Balance changes:
- pilots on research quest find other pilots lost in quests with a 20% chance (was 100%)
- cards with the property "comes at the beginning" now come after the first two random threats, and not before them
- Knivex will no longer encounter external blockers of commanders or repairers with more than 2 hp
- quantum shot now restores the state of the threat to its original value (previously memorized)
Other changes:
- added protection against accidental clicks to the "Tutorial" button in the main menu if the tutorial has been completed already
- background added to the profile change menu
- updated mission buttons in campaign mission selection menu
- more dialogue lines for pilots
- alpaca now has its own unique dialogue voice acting
- changed animation of Vampirators
- added animation of treatment to the "First aid" bonus
- fixed a number of cases with too long descriptions of procedural threats
- added new icons to shorten threat descriptions
- now in the score menu, ship icons instead of text
- optimization of code for accessing threat properties
- clarified non-obvious description of unlocking ships
- now the ship shield becomes more transparent when the shield takes damage
- changed the smoke from hitting the player's ship
- natural threats like nebulae are no longer shown protected by other cards (if protection is meaningless)
- a sabotage that distorts threat descriptions has a chance to use any in-game text as a description
- added grid effect at the beginning of your battle, tutorial and daily missions
Changed files in this update