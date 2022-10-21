 Skip to content

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 21 October 2022

Update 1.5.0

Build 9774232

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added:

  • new campaign! Return home with the stolen technology of the people of Sirius. This also includes:
  • more than 30(!) new game mechanics (they now also apply to procedural threats)
  • new constructor ship. Choose what you will fly!
  • more than 40 modular rooms for the new ship, and mini-game to obtain them
  • high-quality translation into French - thanks to the player Zipinoglou152!
    Bug fixes:
  • fixed a bug due to which it was possible to use the compensator batteries indefinitely
  • fixed a bug due to which the not yet found first pilot or ship Titanius could have the status "on quest"
  • fixed a bug due to which 3 different player profiles used a single battle save file and overwritten it
  • fixed a bug due to which it was possible to get stuck in the profile selection menu if you select any profile too quickly
  • profile change no longer changes language settings
  • fixed reddish tint to main menu dialogs
  • fixed graphical distortions when moving for some background objects
  • double entries about shields/hulls in the battle history have been fixed
  • you can no longer add unknown cards to your decks
  • it is no longer possible to send the ship on which the player is currently playing to the pilot's quest
  • the mechanics of shooting at the player's ship has been reworked: hit marks will no longer hang outside the ship
  • fixed save backup system (look for it in "Documents\My Games\Dee-6 Dice Defenders\Backup_info" folder)
    Balance changes:
  • pilots on research quest find other pilots lost in quests with a 20% chance (was 100%)
  • cards with the property "comes at the beginning" now come after the first two random threats, and not before them
  • Knivex will no longer encounter external blockers of commanders or repairers with more than 2 hp
  • quantum shot now restores the state of the threat to its original value (previously memorized)
    Other changes:
  • added protection against accidental clicks to the "Tutorial" button in the main menu if the tutorial has been completed already
  • background added to the profile change menu
  • updated mission buttons in campaign mission selection menu
  • more dialogue lines for pilots
  • alpaca now has its own unique dialogue voice acting
  • changed animation of Vampirators
  • added animation of treatment to the "First aid" bonus
  • fixed a number of cases with too long descriptions of procedural threats
  • added new icons to shorten threat descriptions
  • now in the score menu, ship icons instead of text
  • optimization of code for accessing threat properties
  • clarified non-obvious description of unlocking ships
  • now the ship shield becomes more transparent when the shield takes damage
  • changed the smoke from hitting the player's ship
  • natural threats like nebulae are no longer shown protected by other cards (if protection is meaningless)
  • a sabotage that distorts threat descriptions has a chance to use any in-game text as a description
  • added grid effect at the beginning of your battle, tutorial and daily missions

