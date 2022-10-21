 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 21 October 2022

Cosmetic changes

Build 9774227

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The gem icons that appear when mining a resource now flies to the corner where the gem counter has been moved to.
  • The timer now cycles colors more seamlessly.
  • The particle effect for when you collect a gem is now colored depending on the type of gem.

Wilford Content Depot 1646051
