- The gem icons that appear when mining a resource now flies to the corner where the gem counter has been moved to.
- The timer now cycles colors more seamlessly.
- The particle effect for when you collect a gem is now colored depending on the type of gem.
Wilford - Deep Underground update for 21 October 2022
Cosmetic changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wilford Content Depot 1646051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update