- Fixed the marking of a purchased skill when previously was unavailable.
- Improve event logs.
- New in game messages for decrypted commander alien pagers.
- Added visualization NPC Friends (team members) bullets count.
- Improved in game texts.
- Fixed AI behavior, monsters walking into walls after attack.
- Fixed UI behaviors.
- Angry monster class 2 and 3 they signalized that they are more angry, and will chase you.
- Changed SFX for Alien Pager Match3.
Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 21 October 2022
Solomon Snow: First Contact New Build 1.1.186.gd136b547
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update