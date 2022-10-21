 Skip to content

Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 21 October 2022

Solomon Snow: First Contact New Build 1.1.186.gd136b547

Build 9773629

  • Fixed the marking of a purchased skill when previously was unavailable.
  • Improve event logs.
  • New in game messages for decrypted commander alien pagers.
  • Added visualization NPC Friends (team members) bullets count.
  • Improved in game texts.
  • Fixed AI behavior, monsters walking into walls after attack.
  • Fixed UI behaviors.
  • Angry monster class 2 and 3 they signalized that they are more angry, and will chase you.
  • Changed SFX for Alien Pager Match3.

