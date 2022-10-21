- Palette files import & export
- Pixel perfect preview added
- Arrows added to move layers and frames (Advanced settings)
- Music speed fixed (Pixel Network)
- Migrated to Unity 2021
Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 21 October 2022
Update 4.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pixel Studio for pixel art Content Depot 1204051
