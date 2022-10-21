 Skip to content

Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 21 October 2022

Update 4.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9773453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Palette files import & export
  • Pixel perfect preview added
  • Arrows added to move layers and frames (Advanced settings)
  • Music speed fixed (Pixel Network)
  • Migrated to Unity 2021

