A Game of Thrones: The Board Game update for 8 February 2023

Patch 06/02/2023 - V1.1.0

Please find below the patch notes for today's patch v1.1.0

Bug Fix:

  • Fixed a bug when using the March order on a region with a power token.

Branding:

  • Several small text corrections

