 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Badlands update for 21 October 2022

Badlands Update 21 October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9773122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • As promised lots of achievements added this week. They should be attainable in both single player and multiplayer.
  • Added another Knob Knoberson radio broadcast that can be found somewhere in Paradise and New Hope. Definitely made me laugh!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1714351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link