- As promised lots of achievements added this week. They should be attainable in both single player and multiplayer.
- Added another Knob Knoberson radio broadcast that can be found somewhere in Paradise and New Hope. Definitely made me laugh!
Badlands update for 21 October 2022
Badlands Update 21 October 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update