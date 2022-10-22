 Skip to content

Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 22 October 2022

Game update for October 22nd

Build 9772981 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone!

A new update is available now and should make its way to your Steam downloads momentarily.

Hand pose for the gravity gun

The gravity gun now includes a hand pose for the holding right hand.
Note: this is currently only available on the default gravity gun (not the supercharged version) and only in right hand mode. We haven't forgotten about our left-handed players, but we still need to finalize our tooling to properly mirror the weapon models, so left-handed weapon hand poses will come at a later time.

Initial support for bHaptics TactSuit vests

If you've got one, strap it on - the game will provide haptic feedback during firefights and for a select few other occasions. It certainly makes going up against gunships and striders more ... intense :)
Support is not final, and effects may well experience some refinements in future updates. There is currently no support for additional bHaptics equipment beside the vests.

Miscellaneous bugfixes and improvements
  • Show proper suit charge values beyond 100 on the hand HUD in the citadel
  • Fix the RPG quick reload eating all remaining ammo
  • Fix the gravity gun's glowing ball remaining visible far above the player while the gravity gun is tucked away
  • Added headlights to the jeep (can be toggled by pressing the right thumbstick)

Changed files in this update

Half-Life 2: VR Depot 658921
HL2 Base SChinese Depot 658922
HL2 Base Italian Depot 658923
HL2 Base Russian Depot 658924
HL2 Base Spanish Depot 658925
HL2 Base French Depot 658926
HL2 Base German Depot 658927
HL2 Base TChinese Depot 658929
