Game update for October 22nd

Hey everyone!

A new update is available now and should make its way to your Steam downloads momentarily.

Hand pose for the gravity gun

The gravity gun now includes a hand pose for the holding right hand.

Note: this is currently only available on the default gravity gun (not the supercharged version) and only in right hand mode. We haven't forgotten about our left-handed players, but we still need to finalize our tooling to properly mirror the weapon models, so left-handed weapon hand poses will come at a later time.

Initial support for bHaptics TactSuit vests

If you've got one, strap it on - the game will provide haptic feedback during firefights and for a select few other occasions. It certainly makes going up against gunships and striders more ... intense :)

Support is not final, and effects may well experience some refinements in future updates. There is currently no support for additional bHaptics equipment beside the vests.

Miscellaneous bugfixes and improvements