Game update for October 22nd

Hey everyone!
A new update is available now and should make its way to your Steam downloads momentarily.
Hand pose for the gravity gun
The gravity gun now includes a hand pose for the holding right hand.
Note: this is currently only available on the default gravity gun (not the supercharged version) and only in right hand mode. We haven't forgotten about our left-handed players, but we still need to finalize our tooling to properly mirror the weapon models, so left-handed weapon hand poses will come at a later time.
Initial support for bHaptics TactSuit vests
If you've got one, strap it on - the game will provide haptic feedback during firefights and for a select few other occasions. It certainly makes going up against gunships and striders more ... intense :)
Support is not final, and effects may well experience some refinements in future updates. There is currently no support for additional bHaptics equipment beside the vests.
Miscellaneous bugfixes and improvements
- Show proper suit charge values beyond 100 on the hand HUD in the citadel
- Fix the RPG quick reload eating all remaining ammo
- Fix the gravity gun's glowing ball remaining visible far above the player while the gravity gun is tucked away
- Added headlights to the jeep (can be toggled by pressing the right thumbstick)
Changed files in this update