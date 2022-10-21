- The gamepad keymap options can be selected in the setting page.
- Fixed a problem with the player's ability-unlocking error in the aftergame.
- Increase invincibility time when player revives.
互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 21 October 2022
GamePad Keymap Configuration Update
