互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 21 October 2022

GamePad Keymap Configuration Update

  • The gamepad keymap options can be selected in the setting page.
  • Fixed a problem with the player's ability-unlocking error in the aftergame.
  • Increase invincibility time when player revives.

