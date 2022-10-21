 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paradise Marsh update for 21 October 2022

More bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9772732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed stars visual glitch (invisible or flickering) after going through ending
  • Fixed some terrain generation weirdness after quitting to the menu and coming back
  • Fixed music intruments phasing through terrain
  • Fixed sparkles vfx appearing when holding music instruments
  • Fixed toad not appearing during day
  • Fixed soccer ball particles in water
  • Locked cursor size on mac
  • Better Pixelated audio filter values

Almost done with the bug list. Things are starting to look bright!
-Eti

Changed files in this update

Depot 1709171
  • Loading history…
Depot 1709172
  • Loading history…
Depot 1709173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link