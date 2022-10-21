More bug fixes

- Fixed stars visual glitch (invisible or flickering) after going through ending
- Fixed some terrain generation weirdness after quitting to the menu and coming back
- Fixed music intruments phasing through terrain
- Fixed sparkles vfx appearing when holding music instruments
- Fixed toad not appearing during day
- Fixed soccer ball particles in water
- Locked cursor size on mac
- Better Pixelated audio filter values
Almost done with the bug list. Things are starting to look bright!
-Eti
Changed files in this update