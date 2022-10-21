 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadow Fate update for 21 October 2022

October 21st Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9772579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where the Spriggan would bypass Blind
-Fixed a bug where the Yeti would bypass blind
-Added a Levitate variant animation to Kye's Haggle skill
-Increased the size of Nevero enemy troops
-Changed the icon for burning in Kendra's Premonition results

Changed files in this update

Shadow Fate Content Depot 1861871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link