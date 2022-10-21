-Fixed a bug where the Spriggan would bypass Blind
-Fixed a bug where the Yeti would bypass blind
-Added a Levitate variant animation to Kye's Haggle skill
-Increased the size of Nevero enemy troops
-Changed the icon for burning in Kendra's Premonition results
Shadow Fate update for 21 October 2022
October 21st Patch
