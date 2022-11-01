- Fall Guys now has a hold-to-purchase mechanic for all in-game purchases
- In-game information at the time of purchase will show whether or not an item is refundable, where to go to request a refund and which account is making the purchase. Please visit our returns and refund request page for more information
Fall Guys update for 1 November 2022
Patch notes Nov 1st
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Fall Guys Content Depot 1097151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update