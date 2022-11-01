 Skip to content

Fall Guys update for 1 November 2022

Patch notes Nov 1st

Patch notes Nov 1st

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fall Guys now has a hold-to-purchase mechanic for all in-game purchases
  • In-game information at the time of purchase will show whether or not an item is refundable, where to go to request a refund and which account is making the purchase. Please visit our returns and refund request page for more information

