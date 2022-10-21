 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banana Drama update for 21 October 2022

Small Banana Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9772500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:
We broaden the attack formation of the monkeys

Bug fix:
It was not possible to build objects near teammates

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link