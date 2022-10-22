 Skip to content

Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 update for 22 October 2022

Update 20/22/2022

  1. Added indication of “non-working sights” under certain conditions.
  2. The algorithm for returning the crew to the vehicle has been changed.
  3. During the movement of vehicles through the forest, it slows down significantly and the crew does not climb out of the hatches.
  4. Fixed a bug with not counting losses after the battle for BGs located on the edge of the battlefield.

