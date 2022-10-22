- Added indication of “non-working sights” under certain conditions.
- The algorithm for returning the crew to the vehicle has been changed.
- During the movement of vehicles through the forest, it slows down significantly and the crew does not climb out of the hatches.
- Fixed a bug with not counting losses after the battle for BGs located on the edge of the battlefield.
Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 update for 22 October 2022
Update 20/22/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tank Warfare:Tunisia 1943 Content Depot 549081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update