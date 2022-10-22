 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 22 October 2022

Update 10/22/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9772487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added indication of operations with extended perimeter.
  2. Added indication of “non-working sights” under certain conditions.
  3. An extended perimeter has been added and the binding of FOs in the units of the Red Army in operations from the DLC Pivot Point and Typhoon Rising has been changed.
  4. The algorithm for returning the crew to the vehicle has been changed.
  5. During the movement of equipment through the forest, it slows down significantly and the crew does not climb out of the hatches.
  6. Fixed a bug with not counting losses after the battle for BGs located on the edge of the battlefield.
  7. Added an extended perimeter (2nd operation) and changed the binding of FOs in the units of the Red Army in operations from the Cold Spring DLC.
  8. Adjusted the movement map on the battlefield from the Futrive Spring DLC.
  9. An extended perimeter has been added and the binding of FOs in the units of the Red Army in operations from the DLC Against the Tide has been changed.

Changed files in this update

Graviteam Tactics: Mius Front Content Depot 312981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link