- Added indication of operations with extended perimeter.
- Added indication of “non-working sights” under certain conditions.
- An extended perimeter has been added and the binding of FOs in the units of the Red Army in operations from the DLC Pivot Point and Typhoon Rising has been changed.
- The algorithm for returning the crew to the vehicle has been changed.
- During the movement of equipment through the forest, it slows down significantly and the crew does not climb out of the hatches.
- Fixed a bug with not counting losses after the battle for BGs located on the edge of the battlefield.
- Added an extended perimeter (2nd operation) and changed the binding of FOs in the units of the Red Army in operations from the Cold Spring DLC.
- Adjusted the movement map on the battlefield from the Futrive Spring DLC.
- An extended perimeter has been added and the binding of FOs in the units of the Red Army in operations from the DLC Against the Tide has been changed.
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 22 October 2022
Update 10/22/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
