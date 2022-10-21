 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 21 October 2022

v0.5.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • We have fixed a bug that duplicated games when overwriting a saved game.
  • We have fixed a bug in the rope fence that blocked tiles.
  • The Ghostly Breath no longer appears in the order quests.
  • Improved the position of diacritical marks in Thai.
  • We've fixed several translation errors.

