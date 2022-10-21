- We have fixed a bug that duplicated games when overwriting a saved game.
- We have fixed a bug in the rope fence that blocked tiles.
- The Ghostly Breath no longer appears in the order quests.
- Improved the position of diacritical marks in Thai.
- We've fixed several translation errors.
Travellers Rest update for 21 October 2022
v0.5.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
