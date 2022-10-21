v7.2.0: Happy Halloween!

Summary:
- New items
- Bug fixes
Detail:
-
New items
Celebrate for Halloween! New items added!
-
Grim Reaper
- Mr. Pumpkin
- Ms. Pumpkin
- Reaper's Scythe
- Pumpkin Bomb
For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Follow our Twitter!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New items
Celebrate for Halloween! New items added!
Grim Reaper
For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Follow our Twitter!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update