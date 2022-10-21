 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 21 October 2022

v7.2.0: Happy Halloween!

v7.2.0: Happy Halloween!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:
  • New items
  • Bug fixes
Detail:

  • New items
    Celebrate for Halloween! New items added!

  • Grim Reaper

  • Mr. Pumpkin

  • Ms. Pumpkin

  • Reaper's Scythe


  • Pumpkin Bomb


