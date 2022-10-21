Ver1.1.2 アップデート / Ver1.1.2 update

Ver1.1.2 アップデート

実績を追加(8個)

サウンドテストを追加

ゲームオーバー時音楽が止まらない問題を修正

曲名を表示するように変更

ステージによってステージ開始時にジングルを鳴らさないように変更

マウス中央ボタンでポーズ画面を呼び出せるように変更

パドル反射の角度がおかしいステージがあった問題を修正

その他細かい変更を行いました。

Ver1.1.2 update

Achievements added (8)

Sound test added

Fixed problem that music does not stop when game over

Changed to display song title

Changed so that a jingle is not played at the beginning of some stages

Changed so that the pause screen can be called up by pressing the center button of the mouse

Fixed a problem in some stages where the angle of the paddle reflection was not correct.

Other minor changes.