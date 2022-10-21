VTube Studio 1.22.2

This patch fixes a couple issues that were introduced with the NVIDIA Broadcast tracker update:
- OpenSeeFace tracking now works again on macOS.
- Cameras using the I420 color format are now supported again.
- Fixed broken Japanese localization.
