 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTube Studio update for 21 October 2022

VTube Studio 1.22.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9771173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a couple issues that were introduced with the NVIDIA Broadcast tracker update:

  • OpenSeeFace tracking now works again on macOS.
  • Cameras using the I420 color format are now supported again.
  • Fixed broken Japanese localization.

Changed files in this update

VTube Studio Windows Depot 1325861
  • Loading history…
VTUbe Studio macOS Depot 1325862
  • Loading history…
Depot 2178540
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link