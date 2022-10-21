- changed church location
- improved AI chase prediction logic
- fixed AI stuck
- improved options menu (added resolution settings)
- added buttons lookup table
- added some new scene elements
- added ambient music
- changed some items spawn locations
- added new savegame location
- fixed some bugs
Shadelight update for 21 October 2022
Update 1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
