 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadelight update for 21 October 2022

Update 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9771136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changed church location
  • improved AI chase prediction logic
  • fixed AI stuck
  • improved options menu (added resolution settings)
  • added buttons lookup table
  • added some new scene elements
  • added ambient music
  • changed some items spawn locations
  • added new savegame location
  • fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2050961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link