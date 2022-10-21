DD#92 Halloween and Some Upcoming Discounts.

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

The Halloween of this year will soon be here.

Thus, I got a breakdown for this year's Halloween content.

Please check the details here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1519140/view/3379414465902158880

As a game about supernature and secret societies, it's certainly something we shall celebrate. Thus, the game will also be on sale from Oct.24th to Nov.2nd (+/- 1 day depending on your time zone.) This is the first discount after our previous price increase when the first chapter of the main story concluded in Queensmouth. Following Halloween, it seems we are also not too far away from some other festivals.

Thus, I will list all the discount dates the game will have till the end of this year here.

They are:

Halloween Sale starts on Oct.24th

Thanksgiving Sale starts at the same time as the Steam Autumn Sale.

An ancient NEOLITHIC festival and the game's Steam release anniversary starts on Dec. 4th

Christmas starts at the same time as the Steam Winter Sale.

Even with the ongoing war, COVID, inflation, and the energy/food crisis, it's likely humanity will survive this another year. So do the game's updates. :)

Other than the Halloween-related content, I am also still working on the Egypt part of the game. The teahouse got a second floor, and it now also has random adventurers come to visit. There are also more infrastructures in the building such as the smelter and pet service. Outside this seemly safe haven, the Aten Cultists now drop better loot, including the spellbook of the fireball.

Meanwhile, real life never stops to amuse me. Thus, I put such things right into the game.



Who knows if it has anything to do with the stones that bring misfortune? :)

So, that's for this week. Hopefully, everyone can have fun in the upcoming spooky week and stay alive. :)