Patch 4.0.5.6 - Arena Auto Join

In this patch we are introducing a new feature for Arena:
Auto Join:
- With this feature you will be able to select empty Arena servers and join a queue, as soon as a player connects you will connect to one of the selected servers.
- The Servers list will also show how many players are currently in Auto Join on each Server.
- Play any Scenario / Routine while waiting.
Arena Auto Join tab preview (Access from Arena tab):
Other Changes:
- Arena servers will now refresh players amount and ping every 5 seconds automatically.
- Removed "Enable Metronome" setting from the Settings, the metronome will now activate only by pressing the keybind. (Default is "M").
- Changed Spectate icon in the Arena tab.
- The "New Routine" button in the Routine tab will now be always visible.
- Fixed a bug that caused an infinite loading screen when trying to host a custom arena game.
- Changed values limit for Third Person Camera Offset to be 500 instead of 250.
- Added Steam Rich Presence when playing Arena.
Changed files in this update