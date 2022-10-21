 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 21 October 2022

Patch 4.0.5.6 - Arena Auto Join

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are introducing a new feature for Arena:

Auto Join:

  • With this feature you will be able to select empty Arena servers and join a queue, as soon as a player connects you will connect to one of the selected servers.
  • The Servers list will also show how many players are currently in Auto Join on each Server.
  • Play any Scenario / Routine while waiting.

Arena Auto Join tab preview (Access from Arena tab):

Other Changes:

  • Arena servers will now refresh players amount and ping every 5 seconds automatically.
  • Removed "Enable Metronome" setting from the Settings, the metronome will now activate only by pressing the keybind. (Default is "M").
  • Changed Spectate icon in the Arena tab.
  • The "New Routine" button in the Routine tab will now be always visible.
  • Fixed a bug that caused an infinite loading screen when trying to host a custom arena game.
  • Changed values limit for Third Person Camera Offset to be 500 instead of 250.
  • Added Steam Rich Presence when playing Arena.

