Version 0.1.5 is here!

RUMBLE Version 0.1.5

Hello! Another Friday, another RUMBLE update. This one's a bit on the smaller side, like the last one.

We've altered a bunch of poses again, taking into account the feedback we received about patch 0.1.4. Our aim was to reduce the amount of "misfires" that occur. Misfire is a word we use for when a move is performed unintentionally. Some poses have been altered as a whole, while other poses have had their leniency lowered. This will undoubtedly result in a couple of moves no longer working the way you're used to, so please check out the Move Selector again to see which moves have changed.

We won't alter poses like this again for a good while, so you can safely study them well!

It's unlikely for there to be a patch again next week, as we aim to put time into improving our workflow and making preparations for the implementation of bigger features, like Voice Chat for example.

So until next time, we hope you keep having fun with the game! Cheers!

RUMBLE Version 0.1.5 Patch Notes

CHANGES

Using Uppercut on a grounded structure now adds angular momentum to the structure.

The Pose Ghost is now active even when no move has yet been selected on the Move Selector.

The Pose requirements for a plethora of moves have been altered.

Slightly increased the amount of time that has to pass before Hold and Flick can trigger again.

FIXES

Fixed a bug that caused structures to no longer collide with the ground after performing a certain sequence of modifiers on them.

Improved Visual Effect consistency across the board.

