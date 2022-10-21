 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 21 October 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.3.2 (Unstable)

Share · View all patches · Build 9770962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

  • Made wall drag tool work for atriums in some cases

Fixes

  • Fixed furniture that pokes through roof sticking around after building atrium
  • Fixed game freezing when spawning fire inspectors with atriums present
  • Fixed some atriums not loading back as atriums if they had been split previously before saving
  • Room temperature is now updated instantly when heaters and fans turn on so employees don't feel cold for a millisecond
  • Fixed game bugging out after merging rooms due to snapping furniture not updating correctly
  • Miscellaneous atrium building stability fixes

Changed depots in dev branch

View more data in app history for build 9770962
Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
