Patch notes for Beta 1.3.2 (Unstable)

Changes
- Made wall drag tool work for atriums in some cases
Fixes
- Fixed furniture that pokes through roof sticking around after building atrium
- Fixed game freezing when spawning fire inspectors with atriums present
- Fixed some atriums not loading back as atriums if they had been split previously before saving
- Room temperature is now updated instantly when heaters and fans turn on so employees don't feel cold for a millisecond
- Fixed game bugging out after merging rooms due to snapping furniture not updating correctly
- Miscellaneous atrium building stability fixes
Changed depots in dev branch