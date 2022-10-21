New Level System + R.I.P. YouTube

A new version v1.12 is available now!
In this version, we introduced a more sophisticated level system based on experience points (XP).
What's new:
- Now your xp points are related to a named experience level (there are 10 levels available).
- Your level is now visible to other users below your username.
- A level progress info panel is added to the environment to track your progress
- Now you can earn more XP-s by potting 3+ balls in a row (more coming soon)
- You get fancy Fireworks at Levelups
- As we have many problems with the YouTube player (game freeze, audio issues, performance issues) we decided to remove it from the game. We know all of you love this feature and we are also very sad to do this but it is worth nothing if it makes the game unplayable. Unfortunately, this is a third-party code that we can not fix. We constantly looking for better solutions, but till then, the youtube player is removed.
Changed files in this update