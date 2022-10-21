[Announcement] The workbench of “Witch Hunt” 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello, survivors!

As you already know, the big update named “Supercharged” is scheduled for release on October 25. Despite the huge number of novelties, we haven't forgotten about the traditional Halloween brawl —“"Witch Hunt”!

In addition to the fun gameplay, a themed workbench will also become active, which will allow you to produce a number of parts with pre-determined upgrades. While we usually show you the workbench’s contents during the official livestreams, we've now decided to do it a little in advance.

ZS-33 Hulk

Durability: +10%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

Sinus-0

Durability: +10%;

Damage +5%;

Spread increase reduced by 17%.

Synthesis

Durability: +10%;

Shot charging time: -6%;

Range: +15%.

M-37 Piercer

Durability: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Spread: -17%.

Kapkan

Mass: -17%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Shot range: +15%.

Trombone

Mass: -17%;

Explosion radius: +15%;

Projectile speed: +15%.

Incinerator

Durability: +10%;

Fire puddle radius: +15%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

Ghost

Mass: -17%;

Self-destruct explosion radius: +10%;

Power: +20%.

Pyre

Durability: +10%;

Explosion radius: +10%;

Rocket turning speed: +15%.

Interceptor

Durability: +10%;

Active time: +25%.

MG13 Equalizer

Durability: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Spread: -17%.

Yokai

Durability: +10%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

Blight

Mass: -17%;

Delay before self-destruction: -20%;

Mass limit: +10%.

Caucasus

Durability: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Spread: -17%.

Spectre-2

Resistance to all types of damage: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Spread increase reduced by 17%.

Remedy

Durability: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Range: +15%.

Bigram

Mass: -17%;

Power reduced by 15%.

Astraeus

Durability: +10%;

Damage +5%;

Spread: -17%.

Ermak

Mass: -17%;

Delay before self-destruction: -20%;

Mass limit: +10%.

Icarus VII

Durability: +10%;

Acceleration efficiency increased by 10%.

Icarus IV

Durability: +10%;

Acceleration efficiency increased by 10%.

Small track

Durability: +10%;

Tonnage: +5%.

Catalina

Durability: +10%;

Delay before self-destruction: -20%;

Power: +20%.

RN Seal

Durability: +10%;

Radiator efficiency: +42%.

Thresher

Durability: +10%;

Damage +5%;

Projectile speed: +15%.

“Buggy Wheel” (ST)

Durability: +10%;

Power penalty reduced by 15%.

Buggy wheel

Durability: +10%;

Power penalty reduced by 15%.

Skinner

Durability: +10%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Range: +15%.

Cricket 1M

Durability: +10%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Spread: -17%.

Daze

Durability: +10%;

Active time: +50%.

ZS-34 Fat Man

Mass: -17%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

King

Mass: -17%;

Damage +5%;

Enemy reaction speed: +25%.

Varun

Durability: +10%;

Shot charging time: -15%;

Projectile speed: +20%.

Quasar

Durability: +10%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

Executioner 88 mm

Durability: +10%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

Yongwang

Durability: +10%;

Explosion radius: +10%;

Projectile speed: +15%.

Sabbath

Durability: +10%;

Power penalty reduced by 15%.

Nest

Mass: -17%;

Damage +5%;

Ammunition: +15%.

Retcher

Durability: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Projectile speed: +15%.

Fortune

Durability: +10%;

Explosion radius: +10%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

MG14 Arbiter

Durability: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Spread: -17%.

BC-17 Tsunami

Mass: -17%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

Cyclone

Durability: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Spread: -17%.

Scorpion

Durability: +10%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Projectile speed: +25%.

Porcupine

Mass: -17%;

Reloading time: -9%;

Max. projectile lifetime: +4 sec.

Breaker

Durability: +10%;

Time to overheating: +10%;

Spread: -17%.

