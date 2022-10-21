[Announcement] The workbench of “Witch Hunt” 2022

Hello, survivors!
As you already know, the big update named “Supercharged” is scheduled for release on October 25. Despite the huge number of novelties, we haven't forgotten about the traditional Halloween brawl —“"Witch Hunt”!
In addition to the fun gameplay, a themed workbench will also become active, which will allow you to produce a number of parts with pre-determined upgrades. While we usually show you the workbench’s contents during the official livestreams, we've now decided to do it a little in advance.
ZS-33 Hulk
- Durability: +10%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
Sinus-0
- Durability: +10%;
- Damage +5%;
- Spread increase reduced by 17%.
Synthesis
- Durability: +10%;
- Shot charging time: -6%;
- Range: +15%.
M-37 Piercer
- Durability: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Spread: -17%.
Kapkan
- Mass: -17%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Shot range: +15%.
Trombone
- Mass: -17%;
- Explosion radius: +15%;
- Projectile speed: +15%.
Incinerator
- Durability: +10%;
- Fire puddle radius: +15%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
Ghost
- Mass: -17%;
- Self-destruct explosion radius: +10%;
- Power: +20%.
Pyre
- Durability: +10%;
- Explosion radius: +10%;
- Rocket turning speed: +15%.
Interceptor
- Durability: +10%;
- Active time: +25%.
MG13 Equalizer
- Durability: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Spread: -17%.
Yokai
- Durability: +10%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
Blight
- Mass: -17%;
- Delay before self-destruction: -20%;
- Mass limit: +10%.
Caucasus
- Durability: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Spread: -17%.
Spectre-2
- Resistance to all types of damage: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Spread increase reduced by 17%.
Remedy
- Durability: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Range: +15%.
Bigram
- Mass: -17%;
- Power reduced by 15%.
Astraeus
- Durability: +10%;
- Damage +5%;
- Spread: -17%.
Ermak
- Mass: -17%;
- Delay before self-destruction: -20%;
- Mass limit: +10%.
Icarus VII
- Durability: +10%;
- Acceleration efficiency increased by 10%.
Icarus IV
- Durability: +10%;
- Acceleration efficiency increased by 10%.
Small track
- Durability: +10%;
- Tonnage: +5%.
Catalina
- Durability: +10%;
- Delay before self-destruction: -20%;
- Power: +20%.
RN Seal
- Durability: +10%;
- Radiator efficiency: +42%.
Thresher
- Durability: +10%;
- Damage +5%;
- Projectile speed: +15%.
“Buggy Wheel” (ST)
- Durability: +10%;
- Power penalty reduced by 15%.
Buggy wheel
- Durability: +10%;
- Power penalty reduced by 15%.
Skinner
- Durability: +10%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Range: +15%.
Cricket 1M
- Durability: +10%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Spread: -17%.
Daze
- Durability: +10%;
- Active time: +50%.
ZS-34 Fat Man
- Mass: -17%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
King
- Mass: -17%;
- Damage +5%;
- Enemy reaction speed: +25%.
Varun
- Durability: +10%;
- Shot charging time: -15%;
- Projectile speed: +20%.
Quasar
- Durability: +10%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
Executioner 88 mm
- Durability: +10%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
Yongwang
- Durability: +10%;
- Explosion radius: +10%;
- Projectile speed: +15%.
Sabbath
- Durability: +10%;
- Power penalty reduced by 15%.
Nest
- Mass: -17%;
- Damage +5%;
- Ammunition: +15%.
Retcher
- Durability: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Projectile speed: +15%.
Fortune
- Durability: +10%;
- Explosion radius: +10%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
MG14 Arbiter
- Durability: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Spread: -17%.
BC-17 Tsunami
- Mass: -17%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
Cyclone
- Durability: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Spread: -17%.
Scorpion
- Durability: +10%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Projectile speed: +25%.
Porcupine
- Mass: -17%;
- Reloading time: -9%;
- Max. projectile lifetime: +4 sec.
Breaker
- Durability: +10%;
- Time to overheating: +10%;
- Spread: -17%.
For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:
