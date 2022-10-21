 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 21 October 2022

V0.1246 - Hotfix (Experimental)

Last edited by Wendy

Additions

  • Added 'Static Crosshair' gameplay option to keep the crosshair at the same place on the screen. It'll be affected by camera smoothing and shake like before V0.1245.

Fixes

  • Fixed compartments not being registered when placed on a compartment with a commander cupola. This fixes recent issues with multi-turrets not working.
  • Fixed heavies not spawning on 'Fields' scenario.

Changes

  • Camera no-longer pivots around the cupola if the cupola is mounted on the hull.
  • Hamish

