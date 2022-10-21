V0.1246 - Hotfix (Experimental)

Additions
- Added 'Static Crosshair' gameplay option to keep the crosshair at the same place on the screen. It'll be affected by camera smoothing and shake like before V0.1245.
Fixes
- Fixed compartments not being registered when placed on a compartment with a commander cupola. This fixes recent issues with multi-turrets not working.
- Fixed heavies not spawning on 'Fields' scenario.
Changes
- Camera no-longer pivots around the cupola if the cupola is mounted on the hull.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch