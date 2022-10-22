Hotfix（Stable version）-v0.85.334.152

Feature adjustment:
- Optimized the display of the item survival reservation function in the dock, Delivery Station, and Supply Terminal inventory interface
- Added initial materials for each difficulty
- Optimized the function of unchecking the resource panel
- Modify the recommended number of the Chopping House to 2
Bugfixs:
- Fixed some interface display problems
- Fixed the problem of no tents in the Easter Island building overview
- Fixed the problem that there are still old items in the initial materials of Easter Island
- Fixed the problem that the modification of resources by using mods may cause material loss.
- Fixed some text errors
- Fixed some tutorial image errors
