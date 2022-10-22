 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 22 October 2022

Hotfix（Stable version）-v0.85.334.152

Feature adjustment:

  • Optimized the display of the item survival reservation function in the dock, Delivery Station, and Supply Terminal inventory interface
  • Added initial materials for each difficulty
  • Optimized the function of unchecking the resource panel
  • Modify the recommended number of the Chopping House to 2

Bugfixs:

  • Fixed some interface display problems
  • Fixed the problem of no tents in the Easter Island building overview
  • Fixed the problem that there are still old items in the initial materials of Easter Island
  • Fixed the problem that the modification of resources by using mods may cause material loss.
  • Fixed some text errors
  • Fixed some tutorial image errors

