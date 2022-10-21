Some edits :)

- An additional icon has been added to the button with the help on the left, which will help you understand that the window with the help can be closed.
- An additional effect has been added to the button with a video hint about the conveyor belt so that it does not go unnoticed :P
- Now it's more clear when the wire cannot be connected (see the most beautiful gif in the world):
Total Factory update for 21 October 2022
