 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Factory update for 21 October 2022

Some edits :)

Share · View all patches · Build 9770202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • An additional icon has been added to the button with the help on the left, which will help you understand that the window with the help can be closed.
  • An additional effect has been added to the button with a video hint about the conveyor belt so that it does not go unnoticed :P
  • Now it's more clear when the wire cannot be connected (see the most beautiful gif in the world):

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link