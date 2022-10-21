 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medieval Dynasty update for 21 October 2022

Update to v1.4.1.4 for all game versions!

Share · View all patches · Build 9770175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Village Elders!

We have a new update bringing you a variety of fixes and updates to Medieval Dynasty. Included in this update are a few additions affecting fences and gates.

Check out the list of changes and updates below!

Talk to you soon again!

The teams from Render Cube and Toplitz Productions!

  • Ability of inverting the front of fences during placement.
  • Ability to continue placing fences and roads from the last point.
  • Ability to place roads under already constructed gates.
  • Player can get knocked down after hitting something while mid-air.

  • The interaction on a gamepad made it difficult to exit workbenches when using the exit option in the radial menu.
  • On control pre-set alternative 2, the player would jump when selecting options in radial menu.
  • Blood is too bright in inspector mode.
  • Furniture and gate rotation works too slow.
  • Slider in dialogues occluded long texts.
  • Looping combat music.
  • If a path to an animal is too long, the player will now teleport to animal instead of walking.
  • The On Hold interaction is "working" for the Trough even when player didn't have required item.
  • When the player is in the middle of picking animation and clicks on a stool, he will sit instantly on it instead.
  • When the player interacts with the bed, the player's sleeping wife „jumps".
  • Speed of looking around when using gamepads is related to FPS.
  • NPCs ‘collapse’ into the bed.
  • In the heir’s name list, Przebor appears twice.
  • The ‘Night Hunt’ quest is not giving rewards sometimes.
  • The cave effect disappeared after player ragdolled in a cave.
  • Player not being able to shoot after ragdolling in water without exiting the water.
  • The Player is still hitting with fists after the player sat down while holding LMB.
  • Projectiles not bouncing off from stone and iron.
  • Milking goats do restore the durability of the bucket.
  • Incorrect centre of mass for cut down trees without leaves.
  • In the control ‘People Demand’, when you click to change an item from available to unavailable, the mouse is locked into the checkbox.
  • Opening containers while holding confirm button on gamepad will result in transferring first item.
  • Talking to NPCs while holding the confirm button on gamepad will result in picking the first dialogue option.
  • After doing quest for the herald he is no longer visible on map.
  • Villages not being marked as ‘Visited’ for the achievement while on horseback.
  • Conservation of momentum when character trips and falls.
  • Conservation of momentum when falling off a horse.
  • Characters falling through the ground while ragdolling.
  • Unstuck feature not resetting ragdoll velocity.
  • NPCs shaking their heads when trying to rotate by 180 degrees.
  • Animal meshes during ragdoll updating only when close to the player.
  • Character meshes during ragdoll updating only when close to the player.
  • Sometimes picking animations could be cancelled by interaction.

  • NPC clothing system - NPCs should now have more variety when starting a new game.
  • Visual improvement of the ghosts of constructed objects.
  • Player get up from ragdoll condition.
  • NPCs start their duties with some time offsets.
  • Animals changing their daily behaviour with some time offsets.
  • Alcohol influence on likelihood to trip and fall.
  • Horse and donkey tail physics.
  • Korean language.
  • French language.
  • German language.
  • Polish language.
  • Italian language.

Changed files in this update

Medieval Dynasty Content Depot 1129581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link