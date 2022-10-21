Update to v1.4.1.4 for all game versions!

Hello Village Elders!
We have a new update bringing you a variety of fixes and updates to Medieval Dynasty. Included in this update are a few additions affecting fences and gates.
Check out the list of changes and updates below!
Talk to you soon again!
The teams from Render Cube and Toplitz Productions!
- Ability of inverting the front of fences during placement.
- Ability to continue placing fences and roads from the last point.
- Ability to place roads under already constructed gates.
- Player can get knocked down after hitting something while mid-air.
- The interaction on a gamepad made it difficult to exit workbenches when using the exit option in the radial menu.
- On control pre-set alternative 2, the player would jump when selecting options in radial menu.
- Blood is too bright in inspector mode.
- Furniture and gate rotation works too slow.
- Slider in dialogues occluded long texts.
- Looping combat music.
- If a path to an animal is too long, the player will now teleport to animal instead of walking.
- The On Hold interaction is "working" for the Trough even when player didn't have required item.
- When the player is in the middle of picking animation and clicks on a stool, he will sit instantly on it instead.
- When the player interacts with the bed, the player's sleeping wife „jumps".
- Speed of looking around when using gamepads is related to FPS.
- NPCs ‘collapse’ into the bed.
- In the heir’s name list, Przebor appears twice.
- The ‘Night Hunt’ quest is not giving rewards sometimes.
- The cave effect disappeared after player ragdolled in a cave.
- Player not being able to shoot after ragdolling in water without exiting the water.
- The Player is still hitting with fists after the player sat down while holding LMB.
- Projectiles not bouncing off from stone and iron.
- Milking goats do restore the durability of the bucket.
- Incorrect centre of mass for cut down trees without leaves.
- In the control ‘People Demand’, when you click to change an item from available to unavailable, the mouse is locked into the checkbox.
- Opening containers while holding confirm button on gamepad will result in transferring first item.
- Talking to NPCs while holding the confirm button on gamepad will result in picking the first dialogue option.
- After doing quest for the herald he is no longer visible on map.
- Villages not being marked as ‘Visited’ for the achievement while on horseback.
- Conservation of momentum when character trips and falls.
- Conservation of momentum when falling off a horse.
- Characters falling through the ground while ragdolling.
- Unstuck feature not resetting ragdoll velocity.
- NPCs shaking their heads when trying to rotate by 180 degrees.
- Animal meshes during ragdoll updating only when close to the player.
- Character meshes during ragdoll updating only when close to the player.
- Sometimes picking animations could be cancelled by interaction.
- NPC clothing system - NPCs should now have more variety when starting a new game.
- Visual improvement of the ghosts of constructed objects.
- Player get up from ragdoll condition.
- NPCs start their duties with some time offsets.
- Animals changing their daily behaviour with some time offsets.
- Alcohol influence on likelihood to trip and fall.
- Horse and donkey tail physics.
- Korean language.
- French language.
- German language.
- Polish language.
- Italian language.
