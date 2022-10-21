Update to v1.4.1.4 for all game versions!

Share · View all patches · Build 9770175 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 11:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Village Elders!

We have a new update bringing you a variety of fixes and updates to Medieval Dynasty. Included in this update are a few additions affecting fences and gates.

Check out the list of changes and updates below!

Talk to you soon again!

The teams from Render Cube and Toplitz Productions!

Ability of inverting the front of fences during placement.

Ability to continue placing fences and roads from the last point.

Ability to place roads under already constructed gates.

Player can get knocked down after hitting something while mid-air.

The interaction on a gamepad made it difficult to exit workbenches when using the exit option in the radial menu.

On control pre-set alternative 2, the player would jump when selecting options in radial menu.

Blood is too bright in inspector mode.

Furniture and gate rotation works too slow.

Slider in dialogues occluded long texts.

Looping combat music.

If a path to an animal is too long, the player will now teleport to animal instead of walking.

The On Hold interaction is "working" for the Trough even when player didn't have required item.

When the player is in the middle of picking animation and clicks on a stool, he will sit instantly on it instead.

When the player interacts with the bed, the player's sleeping wife „jumps".

Speed of looking around when using gamepads is related to FPS.

NPCs ‘collapse’ into the bed.

In the heir’s name list, Przebor appears twice.

The ‘Night Hunt’ quest is not giving rewards sometimes.

The cave effect disappeared after player ragdolled in a cave.

Player not being able to shoot after ragdolling in water without exiting the water.

The Player is still hitting with fists after the player sat down while holding LMB.

Projectiles not bouncing off from stone and iron.

Milking goats do restore the durability of the bucket.

Incorrect centre of mass for cut down trees without leaves.

In the control ‘People Demand’, when you click to change an item from available to unavailable, the mouse is locked into the checkbox.

Opening containers while holding confirm button on gamepad will result in transferring first item.

Talking to NPCs while holding the confirm button on gamepad will result in picking the first dialogue option.

After doing quest for the herald he is no longer visible on map.

Villages not being marked as ‘Visited’ for the achievement while on horseback.

Conservation of momentum when character trips and falls.

Conservation of momentum when falling off a horse.

Characters falling through the ground while ragdolling.

Unstuck feature not resetting ragdoll velocity.

NPCs shaking their heads when trying to rotate by 180 degrees.

Animal meshes during ragdoll updating only when close to the player.

Character meshes during ragdoll updating only when close to the player.

Sometimes picking animations could be cancelled by interaction.