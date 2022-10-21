 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 21 October 2022

The Tenants - Patch 1.0.1

Patch 1.0.1 · Build 9770128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Fixed a number of issues related to the game freezing on startup. If you're still experiencing the issue, then please launch the game using the new "Play with extended logging" launch option on startup and email us your log files to support@ancientforgestudio.com.
  • Fixed an issue with the renovation item list not properly updating.
  • Fixed an issue with the room highlighter not always working in jobs.
  • Fixed a number of issues with jobs.
  • Fixed an issue with tooltips not always working in the main menu.
  • Fixed a few issues with the utility and remodelling tutorial sections.
  • Removed Twitch integration console being pulled up by pressing F12.

