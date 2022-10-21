The Tenants - Patch 1.0.1

General
- Fixed a number of issues related to the game freezing on startup. If you're still experiencing the issue, then please launch the game using the new "Play with extended logging" launch option on startup and email us your log files to support@ancientforgestudio.com.
- Fixed an issue with the renovation item list not properly updating.
- Fixed an issue with the room highlighter not always working in jobs.
- Fixed a number of issues with jobs.
- Fixed an issue with tooltips not always working in the main menu.
- Fixed a few issues with the utility and remodelling tutorial sections.
- Removed Twitch integration console being pulled up by pressing F12.
Changed files in this update