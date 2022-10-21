 Skip to content

eSail Sailing Simulator update for 21 October 2022

New eSail update 2.1.116

This update has a number of small improvements:

  • Performance improvement in multiplayer due to fewer calls to the server
  • Differentiation of crew by colouring the sleeves (this will be customisable in the next release)
  • Keyboard shortcuts to enable more precise control of crew. To move focus to a specific winch use Control 1, Control 2 etc. This is the Control key as specified in the Keyboard Commands. Once you have the focus on a winch you can choose which crew member to send there. Use Control Enter for the Green Crew and LeftAlt Enter for the White Crew. (Control Enter and Command Enter on Mac)
  • Bug fix to allow easier access to game if not signing up to multiplayer.
  • Bug fix to correctly focus MOB panels

