Death Trash update for 21 October 2022

0.8.7.2

21 October 2022

  • added labels to map overview
  • world map: fixed issue with holding fast travel button
  • world map: added fix for potentially being stuck in world map collider
  • world map: allow holding left mouse button to continuously update target position
  • fixed missing audio ambience in some underground locations
  • fixed rare random crash due to character list handling
  • fixed drag and drop of abilities from inventory to action bar resulting in blank fields on action bar
  • co-op: fixed both players downed not immediately resulting in game over (regression)
  • co-op with secondary screen: fixed player interface being visible during loading and pause screen
  • updated some visual assets
  • minor content fixes
  • minor UI fixed and improvements
  • make error handler also catch errors and exceptions from threads
  • updated engine to Unity 2021.3 (latest long-term support version)
  • updated audio plugin
  • modding: fixed changes to GameplayValues not getting applied
  • additional internal framework improvements

Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927

