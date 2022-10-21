- added labels to map overview
- world map: fixed issue with holding fast travel button
- world map: added fix for potentially being stuck in world map collider
- world map: allow holding left mouse button to continuously update target position
- fixed missing audio ambience in some underground locations
- fixed rare random crash due to character list handling
- fixed drag and drop of abilities from inventory to action bar resulting in blank fields on action bar
- co-op: fixed both players downed not immediately resulting in game over (regression)
- co-op with secondary screen: fixed player interface being visible during loading and pause screen
- updated some visual assets
- minor content fixes
- minor UI fixed and improvements
- make error handler also catch errors and exceptions from threads
- updated engine to Unity 2021.3 (latest long-term support version)
- updated audio plugin
- modding: fixed changes to GameplayValues not getting applied
- additional internal framework improvements
Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927
