Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 21 October 2022

[Ver 1.1.10212] Update Info

Build 9769943

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed bug in dungeon BGM.
  • Fixed bug in progress stop when moving floors.
  • Fixed bug in calculating Love density when damaging friends.
  • "Guidance so that monsters on long vacations do not appear by summoning traps or books.
  • (This does not apply to attendance requests during employment contracts)."
  • Fixed bug in character conversion function.
  • Fixed bugs in item description screens.
  • Lightened some dungeons.

Changed files in this update

