[Ver 1.1.10212] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed bug in dungeon BGM.
- Fixed bug in progress stop when moving floors.
- Fixed bug in calculating Love density when damaging friends.
- "Guidance so that monsters on long vacations do not appear by summoning traps or books.
- (This does not apply to attendance requests during employment contracts)."
- Fixed bug in character conversion function.
- Fixed bugs in item description screens.
- Lightened some dungeons.
Changed files in this update