v0.3.5 Player Progression, Experience, and Levels

Version: 0.3.5.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-248-5670
Additions
- Added experience and levels to players. Gain XP by completing tasks, killing monsters, and earning achievements. Your level is persisted through your Steam account.
- Your XP, level, and most recent achievement is displayed in the Lobby.
- Dying now leaves pools of blood on the floor and character.
- You can now access the Options menu while in the Lobby.
- Using Left Mouse will Melee if you're unarmed in addition to V.
- Added hit additional indicator over the main cursor.
- Added bats to Wendigo Cave in Hillview.
Changes
- Completely reworked vitals so they should be much more responsive and beautiful.
- Minion sounds now can be heard from a further distance.
- Game timer now flashes red with a ticking sound as it's ending.
- Minions can now respond to traps that fire.
- Monster hit indicator is brighter and larger now to be more visible.
- Spooktaters can now also use Jump/Crouch to fly up and down.
- Blood overlay screen is now for all characters and show blood matching direction the damage came from.
- Reworked map and inventory screens with higher resolution images, cleaner spacing, and larger/clearer text and images.
- Consolidated Wendigo assets so less disk space is used, the wolf like Wendigo is now specific to a minion and the human like Wendigo is specific to a player monster.
- Halved spooktater energy gain rate
- Spooktaters are no longer visible to a Shadow Realm Wraith.
Performance Optimizations
- Improved lighting and textures throughout all maps for performance and to use less disk and memory space.
- Improved engine tick logic on actor that didn't need it.
- Optimized rotation effects.
- Added more Level of Details to characters.
- Improved Steam Achievement code to be more performant and once per game load.
- Optimized shaders on characters for better performance.
- Downscaled textures on very small props from 4k to 2k to decrease memory and disk usage.
- Changed code from hard references to soft references to decrease memory footprint of various blueprints.
- Rebuilt lighting in both maps.
Improvements
- Added better check, X, and question mark icons.
- Improved messaging around dispensers to be more clear on how they're used.
- Monster perks in the lobby now say how to kill them.
- Flashlight operation works locally first so high ping clients have a smoother experience.
- Added custom vertical scroll bar in news box, inventory, and other menus.
- Quit lobby/game confirmations have improved message visuals.
- Improved reflectiveness of Diana's hair.
- HUD now fades in/out quickly instead of instant on/off for starting game or coming out of menus.
- Eased up on the aggression of Cull Volumes.
- Reworked how avatars are loaded from Steam to work asynchronously.
- Added sounds for food, bones, and candles.
- Improved Wraith and Revenant camera to be smoother and less janky.
- Completely redid the character portraits in Lobby Character Selection screens.
- Improved investigator idle animation so it should be more consistent and natural.
- Reworked chunk layout for better file distribution from Steam.
- Reworked the UI for ping indicators to be higher resolution and consistent for all usage.
Fixes
- Added missing gable in Quetico cabin.
- Fixed bug where Tenome wouldn't roam correctly.
- Fixed issue where high ping clients could get stuck with an 'articulator' after it was finished.
- Fixed bug where randomized painting... were not random.
- Fixed bug where chat/voip icons would not replicate when in use
- Fixed bug where sometimes the Quetico armory door wouldn't lock.
- Fixed bug where your weapon sometimes didn't display on the HUD.
- Fixed bug where Armor Knight eyes would remain on even if dead.
- Fixed placement of Billiards Room pumpkin colliding with safe.
- Fixed bug where the safe door wouldn't have right collisions on the knob or dial.
