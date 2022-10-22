 Skip to content

Dirge update for 22 October 2022

v0.3.5 Player Progression, Experience, and Levels

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.3.5.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-248-5670

Additions

  • Added experience and levels to players. Gain XP by completing tasks, killing monsters, and earning achievements. Your level is persisted through your Steam account.
  • Your XP, level, and most recent achievement is displayed in the Lobby.
  • Dying now leaves pools of blood on the floor and character.
  • You can now access the Options menu while in the Lobby.
  • Using Left Mouse will Melee if you're unarmed in addition to V.
  • Added hit additional indicator over the main cursor.
  • Added bats to Wendigo Cave in Hillview.

Changes

  • Completely reworked vitals so they should be much more responsive and beautiful.
  • Minion sounds now can be heard from a further distance.
  • Game timer now flashes red with a ticking sound as it's ending.
  • Minions can now respond to traps that fire.
  • Monster hit indicator is brighter and larger now to be more visible.
  • Spooktaters can now also use Jump/Crouch to fly up and down.
  • Blood overlay screen is now for all characters and show blood matching direction the damage came from.
  • Reworked map and inventory screens with higher resolution images, cleaner spacing, and larger/clearer text and images.
  • Consolidated Wendigo assets so less disk space is used, the wolf like Wendigo is now specific to a minion and the human like Wendigo is specific to a player monster.
  • Halved spooktater energy gain rate
  • Spooktaters are no longer visible to a Shadow Realm Wraith.

Performance Optimizations

  • Improved lighting and textures throughout all maps for performance and to use less disk and memory space.
  • Improved engine tick logic on actor that didn't need it.
  • Optimized rotation effects.
  • Added more Level of Details to characters.
  • Improved Steam Achievement code to be more performant and once per game load.
  • Optimized shaders on characters for better performance.
  • Downscaled textures on very small props from 4k to 2k to decrease memory and disk usage.
  • Changed code from hard references to soft references to decrease memory footprint of various blueprints.
  • Rebuilt lighting in both maps.

Improvements

  • Added better check, X, and question mark icons.
  • Improved messaging around dispensers to be more clear on how they're used.
  • Monster perks in the lobby now say how to kill them.
  • Flashlight operation works locally first so high ping clients have a smoother experience.
  • Added custom vertical scroll bar in news box, inventory, and other menus.
  • Quit lobby/game confirmations have improved message visuals.
  • Improved reflectiveness of Diana's hair.
  • HUD now fades in/out quickly instead of instant on/off for starting game or coming out of menus.
  • Eased up on the aggression of Cull Volumes.
  • Reworked how avatars are loaded from Steam to work asynchronously.
  • Added sounds for food, bones, and candles.
  • Improved Wraith and Revenant camera to be smoother and less janky.
  • Completely redid the character portraits in Lobby Character Selection screens.
  • Improved investigator idle animation so it should be more consistent and natural.
  • Reworked chunk layout for better file distribution from Steam.
  • Reworked the UI for ping indicators to be higher resolution and consistent for all usage.

Fixes

  • Added missing gable in Quetico cabin.
  • Fixed bug where Tenome wouldn't roam correctly.
  • Fixed issue where high ping clients could get stuck with an 'articulator' after it was finished.
  • Fixed bug where randomized painting... were not random.
  • Fixed bug where chat/voip icons would not replicate when in use
  • Fixed bug where sometimes the Quetico armory door wouldn't lock.
  • Fixed bug where your weapon sometimes didn't display on the HUD.
  • Fixed bug where Armor Knight eyes would remain on even if dead.
  • Fixed placement of Billiards Room pumpkin colliding with safe.
  • Fixed bug where the safe door wouldn't have right collisions on the knob or dial.

