 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Hat in Time update for 21 October 2022

A new minor update is available for A Hat in Time

Share · View all patches · Build 9769791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Arctic Cruise
  • Fixed annoying stair collision in Arctic Cruise's kitchen
Online Party
  • Fixed Online Party player's dweller sphere being created multiple times, resulting in lag over prolonged game sessions
Vanessa's Curse
  • Fixed being unable to use Vanessa's Curse stickers unless Nyakuza Metro was installed.
Modding
  • Fixed crash in Kismet when an actor is selected with SpriteComponent with no sprite set.
  • Added support for custom death wish maps via Hat_SnatcherContract's new DeathWishGroupID property.
  • Modded Death Wishes are now by default on their own Death Wish map, allowing players to enjoy both a vanilla and modded Death Wish experience.
  • Fixed pause menu not showing Time Pieces in modded levels (thanks to starblaster64 for identifying the issue)
  • Fixed finales not working for mod Act Selects

Changed files in this update

A Hat in Time - Content 1 Depot Depot 253231
  • Loading history…
A Hat in Time - Windows Depot 253232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link