A new minor update is available for A Hat in Time

The Arctic Cruise
- Fixed annoying stair collision in Arctic Cruise's kitchen
Online Party
- Fixed Online Party player's dweller sphere being created multiple times, resulting in lag over prolonged game sessions
Vanessa's Curse
- Fixed being unable to use Vanessa's Curse stickers unless Nyakuza Metro was installed.
Modding
- Fixed crash in Kismet when an actor is selected with SpriteComponent with no sprite set.
- Added support for custom death wish maps via Hat_SnatcherContract's new DeathWishGroupID property.
- Modded Death Wishes are now by default on their own Death Wish map, allowing players to enjoy both a vanilla and modded Death Wish experience.
- Fixed pause menu not showing Time Pieces in modded levels (thanks to starblaster64 for identifying the issue)
- Fixed finales not working for mod Act Selects
