PATCH NOTES 1.6: Trick or Treat!

NEW Content:
- Hero: Reapp, the Grim Carrier will joyfully help to guide some souls ! Reapp is a very tricky Caster , who uses his Clone to trap and bind the Enemy with many Death Chains at once!
- Hero: Nocto, the Damned One jumps off the wall to cast a curse! Have eyes around your head, cause Nocto can be everywhere (literally, he can go through walls!) and cast long-range Abilities from a safe position.
- Ghost Skin: the Hollow Hunter can be unlocked by solving a riddle! Check Facebook and Discord weekly codes to get the Skin for FREE. * The Riddle will show up in short time after the patch is published.
- Card: Witch - Witchcraft X - Consumes up to X% Max Stamina and converts consumed Stamina into Curse which deals damage over time. Abilities has WitchCraft 20 (4 for several-hitting Abilities).
(1) Craft of the Witches - Max Stamina is increased by 6 (max 5 times).
(2) Cursed Blows - Melee Hit applies Witchcraft 20.
(3) Cursed Shots - Range Hit applies Witchcraft 20.
(4) Hag Spells - Ability Witchcraft is increased to 50 (10 for several-hitting Abilities).
(5) Witch Curse - Curse blocks all healing to Target with less than 60% Health.
(7) Last Kiss - If cursed Target dies, Apostle restores all missing Stamina and regenerates 20% of Health.
Card Changes:
- Elf - (1/5) Change Skill reducing damage into ‘High Talents’ - Attack and Throw Cost reduced by 5%, Ability Cost Reduced by 4%, Action Cost reduced by 1 for each point (max 5).
- Elf - (5) Add ‘Melee Free Hit deals additional +2.5 Damage’
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Client - Each Green Chest gives much better Cosmetic loot.
- Client - saving Band sets it also automatically as the Chosen Band.
- Game - increase Experience reward after the Game.
- Game - fix score system in Legacy of the Gods.
- Game - each match gives Orders now.
- Game - fix bug which prevented players with higher score to get more experience
- Client - change starting rewards below level 6 to Orders and Heroes.
- Client - fix issue with invisible name of a just bought Fighter
- Game - add game chat restrict till level 10 in matchmade (queue) games, to prevent inappropriate behavior (in future the restrict will be disabled, with proper chat filters).
- Game - fix Kills counter in Deathmatch
!!!We are aware of Missing Menu Text bug for some people. We are working on the solution!!!
Changed files in this update