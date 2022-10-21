 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 21 October 2022

Update 1.36d: Hotfix

Black One Blood Brothers update for 21 October 2022

Update 1.36d: Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[CHANGELOG]

  • Improve: Aiming animation using grenade launcher
  • Fix: Reload grenade launcher with ADS view could not work correctly
  • Fix: Anti-aircraft battery doesn't have collisions
  • Fix: Spawn error at the beginning of a mission "Prisoner of war"
  • Fix: Hand left location could not correct location when player aimed with NVG and grenade launcher
  • Fix: Two characters doesn't have animations in deployment cinematic
  • Fix: Several useless assets on "Central Hospital"

