Update 1.36d: Hotfix

[CHANGELOG]
- Improve: Aiming animation using grenade launcher
- Fix: Reload grenade launcher with ADS view could not work correctly
- Fix: Anti-aircraft battery doesn't have collisions
- Fix: Spawn error at the beginning of a mission "Prisoner of war"
- Fix: Hand left location could not correct location when player aimed with NVG and grenade launcher
- Fix: Two characters doesn't have animations in deployment cinematic
- Fix: Several useless assets on "Central Hospital"
Changed files in this update