UBOAT update for 21 October 2022

Update 2022.1: Patch 7

Update 2022.1: Patch 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear skippers,

There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:

UI:
  • Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 6): Various issues with the confirmation popup for deleting save files.
Ports:
  • Aesthetical fixes to Wilhelmshaven, La Rochelle and Bergen.
  • Fix: Sailors couldn't find path back to the u-boat when returning from vacation in Bergen (without submarine pen).
  • Fix: Missing recruitment officer in Bergen (without submarine pen).
Graphics:
  • Fix: Pilot was sometimes missing on Bristol Beaufort.
World:
  • Fix: U-boats departing from Wilhelmshaven were sometimes moving into Thames to perform a patrol.
Technical:
  • Fix: Pathfinding wasn't working correctly after reloading a saved game state near the port until the area was left.

Yours,
DWS

