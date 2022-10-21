Update 2022.1: Patch 7

Dear skippers,
There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:
UI:
- Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 6): Various issues with the confirmation popup for deleting save files.
Ports:
- Aesthetical fixes to Wilhelmshaven, La Rochelle and Bergen.
- Fix: Sailors couldn't find path back to the u-boat when returning from vacation in Bergen (without submarine pen).
- Fix: Missing recruitment officer in Bergen (without submarine pen).
Graphics:
- Fix: Pilot was sometimes missing on Bristol Beaufort.
World:
- Fix: U-boats departing from Wilhelmshaven were sometimes moving into Thames to perform a patrol.
Technical:
- Fix: Pathfinding wasn't working correctly after reloading a saved game state near the port until the area was left.
Yours,
DWS
