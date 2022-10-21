[Public Test] Halloween Update & Bug fix - 10/21/2022

Hello Exorcists!

Already one month since the rework of Ghost Exorcism INC arrived, and you welcomed it with great enthusiasm! It warms our hearts and it confirms us in the direction we are taking with this unique game we are working on.

This update contains several additions, modifications, as well as bug fixes, take into account the patchnote in order to "discover" the novelties.

Moreover, instant spoiler, a new map as well as a new entity will arrive very soon. Indeed, we preferred to wait a little longer in order to offer you the best gaming experience possible.

Stay alert!

Localization & Voice

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Updated font size while using Latin alphabet in the Korean Exorcism Book.

Added Dutch (Thanks to Joshua).

Added Italian (Some translations were done via Google Translate).

Updated Russian, Czhech, Spanish, Chinese, German, Japanese, Korean.

Updated several 3D fonts, as well as some fallback fonts.

Maps & Generation

Surface writing/drawing will now always emit a quiet paranormal sound effect when a player near it.

Ghost AI & Behavior

We've added a new category of evidence! Infestations can now appear in contracts, as an evidence type.

User Interface

We've added a "Timeout" warning, and "Reconnect" button in the multiplayer app. This is used when you are disconnected from the network, but wish to re-connect, so that you may play with friends/teammates.

We have added "Evidence & Exorcism Info" and "Non-Evidence" as categories that can be found in the Encyclopedia app.

Due to player feedback, we've added the text "Locked" on the map icons which were not yet purchased/unlocked (in the Ghost Market, Locations tab)

Equipment

Players who have completed the Tutorial will retroactively be given 3 Revival Kits. Players who complete the tutorial for the first time will also be granted 3 Revival Kits upon completion. To recieve your free 3 Revival Kits (if you have done the tutorial before), please enter and exit any free random contract.

Due to player feedback, players who reach level 30 will now unlock Revival Kits. This is in addition to unlocking them via the Tutorial. In summary, players who reach level 30 OR finish the tutorial will unlock the Revival Kit now.

The tripod spotlight will now have a slightly wider cone of light.

Appearance

The hub has been given a more festive appearance for the Halloween season!

Graphics & Performance

We've implemented Part 1 of our multi-part patch to reduce long loading times (and crashes) for certain hardware configurations which may be struggling with the new update/overhaul.

BUG FIXES

Equipment

Nous avons corrigé le Neutrino-Gun dans la première partie de la map Tutoriel qui activait par inadvertance les mannequins d'à côté.

Ghost AI & Behavior

We've found and fixed a problem with a Fallen entity model, as well as a Revenant entity model, which could cause the Neutrino-Gun, or Shotgun to not correctly hit the entity.

User Interface

We fixed a display bug that prevented some players from seeing a map correctly displayed when they clicked "Buy" in the Ghost Market.

Maps & Generation

We have fixed a bug that caused the board in the rear of the vehicel to not update correctly when starting the tutorial.

We have corrected a "black hole" bathroom sink, in the Family Home. It should no longer consume items.

We have adjusted the "curvy bricks" that lead to the entry of Fort Samael.

We have fixed a bug which could cause players bodies to fall though the center temple after they fall unconscious, on the Bamboo Temple map.

We've fixed the multi-dimensional closet in the Family Home. If you know, you know 🙃.

Due to player feedback, we've fixed a rendering problem out back of the Camp's central building.

Multiplayer & Network

We have found and fixed a bug which could cause severe contract data corruption in multiplayer. When this bug was present, there was a chance that all players in the lobby could have entirely different seeds for a mission/contract. This could cause a massive range of problems.

General Gameplay

A BIG bug with the randomizer (free contract randomization) was found, and was correct. Thank you to Josh H. Free contracts should be MUCH more randomized now.

The feedback you give us as well as your warm messages allow us to consider the best for Ghost Exorcism Inc, thank you again!

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.