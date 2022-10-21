 Skip to content

Refund Me If You Can update for 21 October 2022

V7.0 - Halloween Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9769323

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Refund Me If You Can will participate in the Steam Scream Fest !

New features :

  • A new path on the theme of Halloween was added.
  • A new achievement was added.
  • You can now invert the Y axis in the setting menu.

