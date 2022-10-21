 Skip to content

Corndog update for 21 October 2022

Corndog v1.0.1 Patch Notes

Build 9769229

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overall

  • Fixed the issue of viewpoint shaking when the character jumps.

Town Stage

  • Fixed the bug of jamming after colliding with the giant black cat in the Backstreet.
  • Reduced the difficulty of the Backstreet by combining the walls in certain buildings and changed the timing of black cats.
  • Fixed the issue of character shaking when moving between platforms by catching.
  • Fixed the issue of catch failures when catching in certain buildings.
  • Fixed the issue of getting hit by an invisible wall at certain buildings.

Thank you.

