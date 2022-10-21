Corndog v1.0.1 Patch Notes

Overall
- Fixed the issue of viewpoint shaking when the character jumps.
Town Stage
- Fixed the bug of jamming after colliding with the giant black cat in the Backstreet.
- Reduced the difficulty of the Backstreet by combining the walls in certain buildings and changed the timing of black cats.
- Fixed the issue of character shaking when moving between platforms by catching.
- Fixed the issue of catch failures when catching in certain buildings.
- Fixed the issue of getting hit by an invisible wall at certain buildings.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update