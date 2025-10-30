 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 9769016 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We wanted to let you know that there’s been an update to our End User License Agreement (EULA) for Broilers.

You can review it here: https://store.steampowered.com//eula/1562780_eula_0

Changed depots in legacy branch

View more data in app history for build 9769016
Depot 1562781
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link