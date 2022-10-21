 Skip to content

SuchArt! update for 21 October 2022

Patch 2.0.4.0

Patch 2.0.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a range of lighting issues in the Studio
  • Fixed the texture of one air duct in the Studio
  • Fixed pausing while objects were being delivered on a conveyor belt would cause them to jump forward after resuming the game, potentially glitching them out of the map
  • Same as above, but with the player climbing the Hangar ladder
  • Minor other conveyor belts adjustments
  • Preventing to add tape on some mostly curved hangar objects
  • Updated tablet troubleshooting tips (EN and FR for now. Other languages to be updated later.)

