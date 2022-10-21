10/21 Server Maintenance Notice (02:00 ~ 05:30 PDT)

Descendants,
We will have a maintenance to fix the server access issue.
Please check below for the details.
■ Maintenance Schedule
- 10.21.2022 02:00 ~ 05:30 PDT
■ Maintenance Details
- Server Issue (Access Issue) and Client Patch
- Client Crash Issue Fix
- Optimization Improvement
- Map Movement and Void Intercept Battle Matching Issue Fix
※ Please Note
- Access to the game will be temporarily unavailable during the maintenance.
- The maintenance schedule may change depending on the progress.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update