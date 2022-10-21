 Skip to content

The First Descendant Steam Beta update for 21 October 2022

10/21 Server Maintenance Notice (02:00 ~ 05:30 PDT)

Descendants,

We will have a maintenance to fix the server access issue.
Please check below for the details.

■ Maintenance Schedule

  • 10.21.2022 02:00 ~ 05:30 PDT

■ Maintenance Details

  • Server Issue (Access Issue) and Client Patch
  • Client Crash Issue Fix
  • Optimization Improvement
  • Map Movement and Void Intercept Battle Matching Issue Fix

※ Please Note

  • Access to the game will be temporarily unavailable during the maintenance.
  • The maintenance schedule may change depending on the progress.

Thank you.

