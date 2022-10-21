Fret Smasher Patch v0.35.7 A2

Change-log:
ADDITIONS
- Added an Overstrum Protection setting
- Added a Streamer Cutout toggle which will essentially make the background a void for transparency capture
- Added a selection of splash texts for the main menu
- Added the ability to open the song search menu by using the more options menu in song select
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with how video backgrounds handle positive values for video_start_time tag
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to softlock when selecting random song while all song folders were collapsed
- Fixed an issue for if a chart can't be loaded that it would cause a softlock. Will now boot you back to the song select menu with an error message
- Addressed an issue with large gameplay stutters happening when sustains were on screen
- Fixed an issue with song speed indicator not being updated upon load in practice mode if song speed does not equal 100%
ADJUSTMENTS
- Completely overhauled the video background logic
- Redesigned the hit flame animation to be more fluid and responsive
- Adjusted how song cache is handled during gameplay and should improve performance for players large custom setlists
- Search box will now display what your search is based on in the title text
- Made some adjustments to how custom themes import sprites
- Updated Debug Mode text to display the Overstrum Protection timer with 'OP:'
Changed files in this update