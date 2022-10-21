 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 21 October 2022

Fret Smasher Patch v0.35.7 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 9768927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change-log:

ADDITIONS
  • Added an Overstrum Protection setting
  • Added a Streamer Cutout toggle which will essentially make the background a void for transparency capture
  • Added a selection of splash texts for the main menu
  • Added the ability to open the song search menu by using the more options menu in song select
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue with how video backgrounds handle positive values for video_start_time tag
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to softlock when selecting random song while all song folders were collapsed
  • Fixed an issue for if a chart can't be loaded that it would cause a softlock. Will now boot you back to the song select menu with an error message
  • Addressed an issue with large gameplay stutters happening when sustains were on screen
  • Fixed an issue with song speed indicator not being updated upon load in practice mode if song speed does not equal 100%
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Completely overhauled the video background logic
  • Redesigned the hit flame animation to be more fluid and responsive
  • Adjusted how song cache is handled during gameplay and should improve performance for players large custom setlists
  • Search box will now display what your search is based on in the title text
  • Made some adjustments to how custom themes import sprites
  • Updated Debug Mode text to display the Overstrum Protection timer with 'OP:'

Changed files in this update

Fret Smasher Playtest | Windows Depot 1648351
  • Loading history…
Fret Smasher Playtest | Linux Depot 1648352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link