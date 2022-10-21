 Skip to content

Light update for 21 October 2022

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V1.02 upgrade note

Build 9768737

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix BUG
2.Fix stuck
3.Fix search distance of BOSS
4.Add save point
5.Fix BOSS AI
6.Extend cat gun attack range

Daylight Studio Team

Changed files in this update

