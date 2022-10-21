 Skip to content

Find You update for 21 October 2022

Version 1.0.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9768521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a tiny patch :)

  • fixed blurry cursor by making it pixelated
  • fixed crash when typing in a user name with an illegal character
  • fixed a bug, when loading the steam level selection screen

Changed files in this update

Find You Content Depot 672731
  • Loading history…
