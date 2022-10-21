Patch notes: v0.6.109 (2022.10.21)

v0.6.109 (2022.10.21)
- [Balance] Make story generator event frequency less predictable
- [Feature] Add Auto Pilot Upgrade that removes the need of having a human operator for Bridge Controls
- [Feature] Add reinforced versions of Vent and Wall Socket
- [Misc] Rework the Feedback submission form to encourage use of Steam Forums and include Player.log
- [Tech] Remove default implementation of IsConsumerActive from IEnergyConsumer interface so mods can use it with older .NET target
- [Tech] Disable code stripping to encourage modding
- [Tech] Expose Crafter and Particle Collector component speed multiplier property to JSON config for modding
- [UI/UX] Return back to the list of items after selecting something in the Trade UI
- [UI/UX] Allow placing windows by click-dragging rows of them
- [Graphics] Reduce lights blink speed and particle speed at high clock rates
- [Performance] Slightly improve performance on high simulation speeds
- [Bug] Fix Stasis Pods getting stuck forever in irremovable state
- [Bug] Fix UI would go off-screen in long lists on 4K displays, making it difficult to use ML Booth, Storage Filters, etc
- [Bug] Fix some particles act differently at high simulations speed compared to low
- [Bug] Fix story event frequency was incorrectly calculated for Relaxing and Challenging difficulty levels
- [Bug] Fix building a Directional Turret would show visual trails of range preview
- [Bug] Fix Breach Capsule without assigned faction would do nothing on spawn
- [Bug] Fix ML Booth would not eject workers after they are fully maxed out
- [Bug] Fix framerate limiter would keep low FPS after Ship Computer Cooldown has finished
- [Bug] Fix removing mods with new research nodes could prevent the game from loading if game was saved with that mod enabled
- [Bug] Fix Directional Turret would fire at Breach Capsule while it was underneath the ship, causing friendly fire and heavy ship damage
- [Bug] Fix potential a race condition in pathfinding system
Changed files in this update