Stardeus update for 21 October 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.109 (2022.10.21)

v0.6.109 (2022.10.21)

  • [Balance] Make story generator event frequency less predictable
  • [Feature] Add Auto Pilot Upgrade that removes the need of having a human operator for Bridge Controls
  • [Feature] Add reinforced versions of Vent and Wall Socket
  • [Misc] Rework the Feedback submission form to encourage use of Steam Forums and include Player.log
  • [Tech] Remove default implementation of IsConsumerActive from IEnergyConsumer interface so mods can use it with older .NET target
  • [Tech] Disable code stripping to encourage modding
  • [Tech] Expose Crafter and Particle Collector component speed multiplier property to JSON config for modding
  • [UI/UX] Return back to the list of items after selecting something in the Trade UI
  • [UI/UX] Allow placing windows by click-dragging rows of them
  • [Graphics] Reduce lights blink speed and particle speed at high clock rates
  • [Performance] Slightly improve performance on high simulation speeds
  • [Bug] Fix Stasis Pods getting stuck forever in irremovable state
  • [Bug] Fix UI would go off-screen in long lists on 4K displays, making it difficult to use ML Booth, Storage Filters, etc
  • [Bug] Fix some particles act differently at high simulations speed compared to low
  • [Bug] Fix story event frequency was incorrectly calculated for Relaxing and Challenging difficulty levels
  • [Bug] Fix building a Directional Turret would show visual trails of range preview
  • [Bug] Fix Breach Capsule without assigned faction would do nothing on spawn
  • [Bug] Fix ML Booth would not eject workers after they are fully maxed out
  • [Bug] Fix framerate limiter would keep low FPS after Ship Computer Cooldown has finished
  • [Bug] Fix removing mods with new research nodes could prevent the game from loading if game was saved with that mod enabled
  • [Bug] Fix Directional Turret would fire at Breach Capsule while it was underneath the ship, causing friendly fire and heavy ship damage
  • [Bug] Fix potential a race condition in pathfinding system

